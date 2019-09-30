Machinists union strike underway at Andover’s Sherwin Williams plant

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – Dozens of workers belonging to the IAM local 708 union are on strike outside of Andover’s Sherwin Williams plant.

The strike began over the weekend when union workers rejected the new contract and voted to strike.

“Ultimately, we would like to get a good contract for these folks and the negotiating committee stands ready to get back to the negotiating table,” communications coordinator Scott Gardner said on behalf of IAM district 70.

Gardner says safety and benefits were some of the prime concerns in the contract.

Gardner estimates 75 percent of the Andover Sherwin Williams labor pool belong to the union.

Those on strike stood outside the gates on Monday morning reminding workers they do not have to go to work while they are unprotected from a current contract.

