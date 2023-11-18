WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichitans on Saturday played poker, not to win big for themselves but for charity.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving hosted the Ride Like MADD Poker Run.

Motorcyclists drove across Wichita playing a game of poker to raise money for Mothers Against Drunk Driving. It was for the benefit of fallen officer Sidnee Carter, who was killed in the line of duty.

“A lot of these law enforcement officers either knew Sidnee or responded to the accident, so it’s something that’s important to them and it’s something that’s affected them. And to be able to honor somebody that’s also served it’s important for them,” Stephen Brubaker with MADD said.