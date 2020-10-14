Mail-in ballots go out, community leaders offer rides to early voting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- As thousands of mail-in ballots head to voters’ mailboxes, community leaders are offering rides to the polls for early voting and on Election Day.

The Sedgwick County Election Office sent out nearly 90,000 mail-in ballots on Wednesday (Oct. 14) and officials said voters can expect their advance ballot by the weekend.

“During the pandemic especially, folks don’t want to get out as much as they had been in the past, so trying to make it as simple as possible,” said Melissa Schnieders, Sedgwick County deputy election commissioner.

The simple process now includes several ways to make sure your ballot gets turned in.

“They can return it via mail or the drop boxes or early voting sites,” said Schnieders. “Intrust Bank Arena would be a great place to take it back to next week as they’ll start.”

As early voting starts on Monday (Oct. 19), community leaders are making sure voters have a way to get there.

“This is the most important election in our lifetime,” said Robert Johnson, pastor of St. Mark United Methodist Church. “So much is hanging in the balance right now.”

St. Mark and several other churches whose pastors are part of the Greater Wichita Ministerial League will be using church vans and buses to provide transportation for voters who can’t get to the polls.

“We want to know so that we can get you to the polls,” said Johnson. “That’s not just for St. Mark members, that’s for anybody in the city. We want folks to know that if you need a ride on Election Day. If you need a ride for early voting, let us know.”

Pastor Johnson said he will give rides in his own car if needed and he encourages people to vote to make a change not only in Wichita, but in Kansas and nationwide.

“If you live in Wichita, there’s no excuse,” said Johnson. “Hey, if you live in Salina or Hutch, if you let me know ahead, I’ll find a way to get you. I want you to go vote.”

To find out more information about transportation to the polls, contact Pastor Johnson at St. Mark United Methodist Church at (316) 681-2214 or the Greater Wichita Ministerial League at (316) 530-2601‬.