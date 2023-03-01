WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Maize native and former Iowa State Cyclone Caleb Grill is no longer with the basketball team, per a release from the school.

The release says the dismissal is “due to a failure to meet the program’s expectations.”

Cyclones head coach TJ Otzelberger said in the release: “We hold our players to high standards and there are expectations that our student-athletes are held accountable for.”

In 25 games with the Cyclones, Grill averaged 9.5 points, four rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.