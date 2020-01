George Hodson, Sr. – Photo courtesy Maize Police

The Maize police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

They are looking for 83-year old George Hodson Sr., who has been missing since Friday evening.

Hodson suffers from dementia and was last seen in the area of 500 south Longbranch in Maize.

He was last seen on foot wearing a red and white plaid flannel shirt and blue jeans. He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

If you see Hodson, please contact 9-1-1.