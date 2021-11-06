Maize South and Wichita Trinity finish as runner up in Boys’ Soccer State Tournament

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — At Stryker Sports Complex earlier today, Maize South played host to Blue Valley Southwest in the KSHSAA 5A Boys Soccer State Title Game. After tieing the game up at 2-2 just before halftime, Maize South gave up a goal in the second half to lose 3-2.

In Topeka, Wichita Trinity squared off against Bishop Miege for the 4A State Title. The match went to overtime tied 1-1. However, when Bishop Miege was attacking in the OT period, Trinity was called for an illegal touch and Miege was awarded a penalty pick. Miege made the PK to win their sixth straight soccer title, 2-1.

