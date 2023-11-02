MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) — Maize South boys soccer heads to Spring Hill High School for the 5A State Tournament on Friday. The weekend marks the end of senior forward Vitor Geromel’s dominant career with the Mavericks.

On Wednesday, Geromel was named to the National High School All-American roster. It’s one of many accomplishments he’s claimed during his high school career.

“You can’t really rival the resume he has,” said Mavericks head coach Rey Ramirez, “USA Today National Player of the Year, he plays on the national futsal team, he plays on the national ODP team… state champion on our soccer team, record-breaking season’s year after year for us here at Maize South.”

That resume includes 53 goals so far this season, which is just one shy of the 20-year-old Kansas state record, held by Will Clay of Andover from 2003.

But Geromel is valuing the memories he’s made over the medals he’s worn.

“You know, it’s exciting to be able to get those individual accolades and stuff but I think the biggest thing is I couldn’t do that without my team. And I’m just glad I could help my team with scoring goals,” said Geromel.

While that record could be broken as soon as Friday, Geromel’s focus remains on his team’s success.

“We just want to win State. So that’s the biggest thing. It starts with winning tomorrow and then winning Saturday,” he explained.

It’s another chapter in his career he kicked off at three years old.

“Some of these guys I’ve played with since first grade, some of these guys I met this year or last year, and it’s been great memories. Bus rides, winning games, obviously winning state,” said Geromel.

He’ll soon be trading in his black and gold jersey for purple and orange. He joins the Tigers as Clemson University next fall, but his goals extend beyond college.

“I just have an internal drive that, what I want to be is a pro soccer player and whatever I can do to do that, that’s usually what I try to do,” he explained.

For now, he’s soaking in his high school season finale.

“I’m very glad to have been a part of this program and to help them find success,” said Geromel.

“We look forward to continue to enjoy watching him play, because at this point, that’s what it is. It’s not coaching Vitor, it’s enjoying the opportunity to watch him play and get front row tickets every game and every practice,” explained Coach Ramirez.