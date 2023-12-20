MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) — A school teacher in Maize is finding a unique way to teach her second graders about the importance of giving.

Last month, Vermillion Elementary School teacher Hannah Maddy gave each of her students a dollar. She wanted the students to donate the money to a cause of their choice and intended it to be a simple lesson in doing good. But, she never expected those dollars would eventually raise a lot more.

“I don’t tell them what to do with that dollar. I just tell them, ‘Here’s a dollar. You can’t spend it on yourself. You have to do something good with it in the world. You have to help somebody else. You have to make a difference,'” said Maddy.

Maddy started the “Dollar Project” five years ago when she was teaching in Mulvane. Her second-graders at Vermillion can give their dollar to The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle or get creative.

“I made snowman ornaments and went out and sold them for $3 each,” said Vermillion second grader Deacon Little.

Little used his buck to raise over $400, giving it all to help a single mother through The Salvation Army.

“It made me feel really happy that I was giving and helping them,” said Little.

For Little, his favorite part was giving the money away.

Another student, Josie Fulks, made a “Pay the Day” calendar. Those who donated to her cause paid the amount to match the day they donated. She raised over $800.

“It made me feel good. We gave it to the (St. Teresa Hospital “Discharge with Dignity”) Clothing Closet,” she said.

Countless lessons of kindness and giving, all for just a buck, but in the end, for Maddy, it’s priceless.

“Just seeing a child who is struggling to learn to read, to write, or to do math, and ‘Oh, I get it now.’ Just to be able to turn around and say, ‘Look, Ms. Maddy, I did it!’ That’s what I do it for,” said Maddy.

So… why are the principals duct-taped to the hallway?

The school raised $32,000 through a walk-a-thon this year that will go toward a new audio-visual system for their gym. The reward for the students was to duct tape their principals to the wall.

Vermillion Elementary School Pricipal Jenny Nash and Assistant Principal Megan Hemmerling being duct taped to wall on Dec. 20, 2023 (KSN Photo)

