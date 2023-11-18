WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Maize USD 266 has released more information regarding an investigation by the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights.

USD 266 said in an email sent to families with children enrolled in the district it has yet to receive a copy of the complaint itself, but can confirm it was filed on Aug. 10, 2023 with the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights.

“Information requested of the district referenced an unspecified allegation occurring in March 2023,” the email reads.

Maize USD 266 said it is working with legal counsel through the process, reiterating it will fully cooperate with the investigation.

“Maize USD 266 takes allegations of discrimination seriously. The school district is dedicated to providing a place for teaching and learning that prioritizes and champions respect and inclusivity and where all students and employees feel safe and valued,” the email reads.