Maize voters to decide on $108 million bond

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – Maize School District taxpayers are voting in a special election today. Voters will decide on a $108.2 million school bond.

The bond addresses the district’s three key needs: growth, safety and opportunity.

The ballot has two questions.

The first question would build two intermediate schools for fifth and sixth graders, improve safety and security district-wide, and upgrade the high schools.

The second question would build an indoor pool and auditorium, upgrade the playgrounds, plus add a STEAM lab at the elementary schools.

USD 266’s superintendent explained the bond wouldn’t impact the local tax levy.

“Our tax levy right now is pretty consistent over the last several years,” said Dr. Chad Higgins. “Actually we’ve lowered it…our taxes…just a little bit over the last three years. Right now our budget for next year keeps a flat tax levy as well.”

Polls are open until 7 p.m. Voters must go to their designated polling site, which can be found here.

For more information about the bond, visit usd266.com/bond.