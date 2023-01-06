WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Maize quarterback and four-star athlete Avery Johnson has been awarded the 2022-2023 Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year award.

In its 38th year presenting the award, Gatorade announced Johnson is the first award winner to be named out of Maize High School.

“Avery Johnson is a very polished athlete and was in total control of everything when we played Maize,” said Carlos Kelly, head football coach at Topeka High School.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound signal-caller is ranked the No. 80 player in the country and the number one player in the state of Kansas, according to Rivals.

As a senior, Johnson threw for 2,768 yards, 29 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He also added 817 yards rushing and found the endzone 16 times on the ground.

Johnson led Maize to the state championship game in his final season, where they lost to Mill Valley.