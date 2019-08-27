Make-A-Wish gives Augusta girl’s room a makeover

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An Augusta teen had trouble hiding her joy when she got home from school on Monday.

Thirteen-year-old Jaiden Simpson lives with cerebral palsy and is a survivor of thyroid cancer, but her mother says she enjoys the things all teen girls enjoy.

“She told Bee with make a wish that she was all about Selena, all about her iPad, all about YouTube,” mother Jaime Simpson said.

Bee Paredes with Make-A-Wish MoKan and local companies brought Jaiden’s vision to life in a pink and black, Selena Quintanilla-themed room.

“Hi Jaiden, your wish is granted,” Paredes told Jaiden after she got off the bus on Monday.

With wide eyes, Jaiden took in the color-changing lights, the speaker with karaoke microphone, and most obvious of all, the life-size Selena mural on her wall, painted by local artist Tam Boulanger .

“I love it so much,” Jaiden repeatedly told everyone.

Paul Gray Homes collaborated with Star Lumber, Lucio Painting, Sherwin-Williams and Ashley Homestore Wichita to bring Jaiden’s wish to life.