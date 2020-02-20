Making a difference in their lives: HOT team helps homeless blind woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Helping the homeless, that’s the goal of a special unit of the Wichita Police Department. The Wichita HOT team provides help for those who are in-need, making sure homeless men, and women stay out of trouble and are in safe environments.

Now, because of the HOT team and activists at ICT SOS, Leslie Gray, a blind homeless woman in our community will soon have a place to live.

“I was sitting at Open Door and I had to get out because they close their doors and it was snowing and these guys found me,” said Leslie Gray, homeless blind woman.

Gray has been homeless for several years, however, it was not until a couple months ago that her lifestyle became an issue. Gray was diagnosed with Mature Cataracts, a health condition that slowly took away her sight.

“From what I understand she has pretty impaired vision in both eyes from cataracts, which obviously puts her very much at risk being out on her own just trying to navigate the world in general,” said Jennifer White, Executive Director of ICT SOS.

“She was trusting the other homeless people would walk her to get food, or walk her to the Lords Diner to get dinner,” said Matthew Lowe, member of the Homeless Outreach Team.

The HOT team says it was difficult watching Leslie, who is blind try to make it on her own. So the team and ICT SOS started looking for a permanent place for her to live. Staring tomorrow Leslie will call Legacy on College Hill her home.

“I feel safe, protected and the people that I met through this whole program, I’ve done everything I was suppose to do, and I’ll do whatever I have to, to get where I need to be until I can do it on my own,” added Gray.

