Man, 83, dies when four-wheeler collides with semitrailer

KANORADO, Kan. (AP) – An 83-year-old man has died after the four-wheeler he was driving collided with a semitrailer in northwest Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that as Gaylen M. Weeden, of Kanorado, Kansas, was driving the four-wheeler and died at the scene. The semitrailer driver, fifty-eight-year-old Jose Madrid Araujo, of Bethune, Colorado, was not injured.

Both vehicles were traveling north on a Cheyenne County road when the semitrailer began to pass the four-wheeler. Wheeden tried to make a left turn into a driveway and struck the semitrailer on its passenger side as it was passing in the left lane, the patrol said.

LATEST STORIES: