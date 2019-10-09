Man arrested for Wichita shooting makes first court appearance

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The man arrested in the connection with a shooting death at a Wichita bar and grill appeared in court today.

David Pressley was taken into custody after a deadly shooting in September, outside Magoo’s Bar and Grill, that injured one person and claimed the life of 29-year-old Damario Cooks.

Today, a judge charged Pressley with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.

Pressley, 42-years-old, was paroled from prison in June after serving nearly 12-years for drug possession, burglary and robbery.

Pressley is being held on a $200,000 bond. He is expected back in court October 24.

