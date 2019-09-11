Man arrested in connection to deadly 2016 crash in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested a suspect in a deadly crash from several years ago.
Luis Lopez was taken into custody on suspicion of vehicular homicide. It happened on Nov. 14, 2016 in the area of 15th and McLean.
Investigators tell KSN Lopez was driving a Honda Prelude when it crashed head-on into a pickup.
Witnesses told KSN that day he was speeding at the time. A 16-year-old boy in the front seat of the Honda died in the crash.
