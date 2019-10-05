Man arrested in connection to Family Dollar robberies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The Wichita Police Department arrested Toney Williams, 25, on two counts of aggravated robbery for his alleged involvement in the robberies of two Family Dollars.

According to police, Williams went to two different Family Dollar stores the first, on the 2300 block of South Seneca and allegedly pointed a gun at an employee and demanded she gives him money, soon after Williams fled on foot. This happened on Tuesday.

The second robbery happened Thursday, around 10:50 a.m. in a Family Dollar on the 1000 block of South Meridian. The same scenario happened in this Family dollar where the suspect demanded money from the employee and the suspect fleeing on foot.

According to WPD, William was arrested Friday morning on the 500 block of Chautauqua. The robberies are still under investigations and police say no one was hurt in either of the robberies.

LATEST STORIES: