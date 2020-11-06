Man arrested in connection with 2019 death of 2-year-old nephew

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 33-year-old man is in custody for the 2019 death of his 2-year-old nephew. Last December, Daniel Martinez was working on his truck and backed over his nephew who was playing outside in the 2300 block of West 101st Street in north Sedgwick County.
Martinez is held on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and driving with a suspended license.
