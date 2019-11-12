Man attempts to steal car while driver airs up tires at Wichita gas station

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Brandi Giatroudakis was hoping to make a brief stop Sunday night at the QuikTrip near South Broadway and 55th street until she saw signs of a struggle.

“I saw a gentlman trying to pull another gentleman out of his vehicle,” said Giatroudakis

She turned back around to check on him.

“I just asked if he was OK and he said that somebody tried to steal his car,” said Giatroudakis

Wichita Police said the owner of the vehicle left his car running while trying to air up his back passenger tire. That’s when he noticed someone jumped into his driver seat trying to take off with his car. After yelling and pushing the man, the suspect left.

“It’s kind of scary. Getting air in your tire, I mean everybody does it,” said Giatroudakis “Getting gas, everybody runs inside real quick.”

Giatroudakis witnessed this attempt after having a scare of her own at the same gas station about a week ago. She said she left her 17-year-old daughter in the car with the doors locked when a man walked around her car twice peering into the windows.

“She said that he tried to open my door so I was assuming he was going to try and steal my vehicle,”said Giatroudakis.”Everything could have been a lot worse for me and the gentleman from last night.”

Giatroudakis said she wants others to be aware so they don’t become victims.

“Lock your doors. no matter if you’re just running in for a second,” said Giatroudakis.

Police remind drivers to turn your car off and lock your doors anytime you are not inside.