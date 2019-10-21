Man charged in church shooting accused of assaulting lawyer

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) – A man charged with shooting a New Hampshire church pastor and bride during a wedding has been accused of assaulting his attorney during a jailhouse meeting.

Thirty-seven-year-old Dale Holloway, of Manchester, was expected to be in court for a bail hearing Tuesday. But it was postponed until he gets a new lawyer.

Capt. Gifford Hisco, chief of security at the Valley Street jail, says Holloway has been accused of assaulting his public defender Monday morning in a room for attorney-client meetings. Hisco says the attorney was taken to a hospital with head and face injuries.

The attorney general’s office said Manchester Police are investigating.

Holloway has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and assault in connection with an Oct. 12 shooting at New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories