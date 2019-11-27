Man charged in death of wife found in freezer

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (AP) – A southwest Missouri man has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing his wife in 2015 and then stowing her body in a freezer in a storage unit.

Fifty-seven-year-old Larry Dinwiddie, of Marshfield, was also charged Wednesday with the abandonment of a corpse and armed criminal action in the death of his wife, Cynthia Dinwiddie. He is jailed on $1 million bond. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole says managers at the storage facility on the outskirts of the small town of Marshfield found the body Monday in a freezer that was plugged in and padlocked shut after the man fell behind on rental fees.

He was arrested Tuesday at the facility after he was told that the freezer had quit working and that he needed to pick it up.