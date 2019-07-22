Man charged in girlfriend’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Assistant District Attorney announced charges Monday evening against man who police say killed his wife in an act of domestic violence.

Prosecutors for the state have accused Victor Castro, 29, of 2nd degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon. He next court date is August 8 at 3:30.

Last week, Wichita police said a 25-year-old woman was shot and killed during a domestic violence dispute.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on July 16 in the 3100 block of South Elizabeth.

Victor Castro (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

Police identified the victim as Elsey Puente. Police arrested 29-year-old Victor Castro, Puente’s boyfriend, on suspicion of second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

“The investigation revealed a domestic violence disturbance occurred in the home between Puente and Castro. A firearm was involved. Puente was shot one time,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department spokesman.

Four children, ages 2, 3, 5 and 8, were inside the home at the time. They were not injured. Family members now have custody of the children. Police said the children belonged to Puente.

Sopha lives a few doors down and describes what she heard.

“I know they had kids, I saw the kids playing outside,” said Sophia.

She also told her own kids to get inside after they heard the shot.

“They saw the commotion, ” said Sophia. “And I told them to get inside because we really didn’t know what was going on at the time so I said just get inside.”

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing by police, and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney.

The victim was a former corrections officer at El Dorado Correctional.

“Well I can tell you she was a very hard worker and very, very well liked by her co-workers,” said El Dorado Correctional Warden Sam Cline. “She wa a very hard worker who cared.”

KSN News has also learned that Castro was released from prison back on May 9. He was convicted of aggravated assault and criminal threat.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline can help victims, survivors of domestic violence. Call 1-800-799-7233 and chat with an advocate.