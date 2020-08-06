Man charged in murder of Fort Hood soldier

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (Nexstar Media Wire) – One man has been arrested for the murder of a Fort Hood soldier found in May.

Brandon Michael Olivares, 28, was arrested and charged with murder on August 5th, after the body of 27-year-old Brandon Scott Rosecrans was discovered May 18th.

An investigation into the murder revealed that Rosecrans and Olivares were traveling together in the victim’s vehicle before Olivares allegedly shot him left his body by the side of a road in Harker Heights.

Rosecrans’ vehicle was found burning later that same night. The investigation into that incident is still ongoing .

In the last year, five soldiers have died violent deaths in Central Texas, including Specialist Vanessa Guillen, whose murder made national headlines.