Charles Crawford appeared before a judge Friday, July 28, 2023 for his first appearance.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita man who is accused of killing two people in Riverside on Tuesday made his first appearance in court on Friday.

Charles Crawford was charged by a judge with capital murder; more than one victim.

Authorities were investigating the deaths of Vanessa Crawford, 50, and Donald Eckert, 58, around 7:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of N. Woodrow.

The investigation was prompted by a call from a woman who was going to drop her child off at a home day care and noticed the door was still locked. Police say she looked inside and found the two victims. She called a family member who then called 911.

Officers and EMS arrived and tried to perform lifesaving measures, but Crawford and Eckert were pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 10:15 a.m., police encountered Crawford, who they say arrived with a gun pointed at himself. SWAT and crisis negotiators were called. A standoff ensued and ended just before noon when Crawford surrendered.

Crawford’s bond has been set at $2 million. He is next due in court on Aug. 14 at 9:30 a.m.