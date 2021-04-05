Man claims to have no memory of driving around inside Attleboro store

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A Somerville man accused of driving his car through a Hobby Lobby store in Attleboro faced charges in court Monday.

In February, Rick Woodruff allegedly crashed into the doors of the Newport Avenue businesses, backed up several feet, then rammed through the doors and began “driving within the store,” eyewitnesses told police.

Woodruff, 36, was stopped by an officer a short time later and claimed to have no memory of the event, according to the police report obtained by 12 News.

He denied having any medical conditions or taking any substances that would cause the lapse in memory, the report states. Police said Woodruff did not seem to have slurred speech or abnormal pupils, and paramedics said he had no physical injuries.

When police asked if Woodruff remembered anything that would explain what happened, he reportedly said he had a startling dream while sleeping in the back of his vehicle.

Woodruff faces charges of breaking and entering into a building at night, leaving the scene of property damage, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and malicious destruction of property.

Police released multi-camera video of the destruction in the store, which is said to have been extensive. The police report says it appeared the driver intended to cause damage to all of the building’s entrances and exits.

The judge ordered Woodruff stay away from the store and have no contact with its employees, as well as undergo mental health treatment.

Woodruff is due back in court in June.