WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man is dead following a motorcycle crash in West Wichita early Saturday morning, according to Wichita Police.

It happened before 2 a.m. near Central and I-235.

Wichita Police said a man was driving his motorcycle at a high rate of speed heading east on Central.

A pickup truck was coming down the I-235 off-ramp when they started to turn west on Central.

Wichita Police said the motorcyclist hit the back of the pickup causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle.

The man died from his injuries, no one else was injured, according to WPD.