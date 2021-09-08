Man dead after shooting in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man is dead after a shooting in south Wichita Wednesday.

According to Captain Wendell Nicholson from the Wichita Police Department, a call came in around 5:30 p.m. for an injury accident near the intersection of Harry and Washington. It was later determined to be a shooting.

A man in his 20s has died.

According to Captain Nicholson, witnesses say the man was driving in a white car next to a newer model black truck when a passenger in the truck pulled out a gun and shot at the victim.

The victim continued driving down Harry Street until he hit the curb, a telephone pole and then another car near the intersection of Harry and Washington.

EMS arrived on the scene and attempted to help the man. He died of his gunshot wounds.

Harry Street will be closed until officers have cleared the scene.

The police are still looking for the truck and its occupants. An investigation is ongoing.

Police ask that if you have any information to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.