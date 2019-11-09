Man dead after single-vehicle crash in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in southeast Wichita.

It happened Friday at 11:50 p.m. at Mt. Vernon and Bluff. The driver, a 59-year-old man, was going east on Mt. Vernon when his vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole.

Police say when officers arrived on scene they found the man trapped in the car. He had to be extricated by the Wichita Fire Department. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle, and no other vehicles were involved in the collision.

The crash is still under investigation.

