Update: Authorities identify man who drowned at Sedgwick County Park trying to help his dog

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A popular park in Wichita turned into a deadly scene Wednesday morning after deputies say a man drowned trying to save his dog.

Officials were called to the Sedgwick County Park shortly before 10:30 responding to a report of a person in the water. After about 40 minutes of being in pond, divers found the body of 59-year-old Dale Reif from Wichita.

“It appears from talking to the witnesses out here on scene that his dog was swimming around the buoy. We believe he believed his pet was in trouble. so he went into the water to retrieve his pet,” said Lt. Tim Myers, Sedgwick County Sheriff Office.

Reif was pronounced dead at 11:30 a.m. Lt. Myers says medical examiners are examining the body to see if he had any medical issues that led to the drowning.

For some of the park goers, the news of the drowning is a shock. Especially, since the park is usually filled with people by the water.

“People fish out here, and they have RC boats, they like to take on the water, and they’ll race around, or they’ll just be by the lake eating or there will be dogs in there. So the fact that somebody drowned in there really throws me off,” said Jose Arellano-Parga, Wichita resident.

Others on the other hand are simply sad.

“It’s sad that you know something so simple as coming and walking or bringing your dog on a walk and letting him get wet in the lake, play around and stuff could lead to something so bad. My condolences to his family,” said Robert Fernandez, Wichita resident.

As for Reif’s dog, deputies say they found it safe and out of the water near his car.

