Man found outside a juveniles home charged with 11 counts of sexual exploitation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Sedgwick county judge charged a Wichita man with eleven counts of sexual exploitation of a child today in court following a peeping Tom arrest last week.

Police arrested Mark Lawson last week after a Wichita father reported Lawson outside his daughter’s window.

The father went to the backyard to find 62-year-old Mark Lawson of Wichita. Lawson assaulted the father as he attempted to leave the scene.

Following an investigation by detectives, Lawson has been charged with aggravated assault, battery, criminal trespass, breach of privacy, electronic solicitation and sexual exploitation of a child.

Lawson is being held on a $100,000 dollar bond.