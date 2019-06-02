Man identified who died in an ATV accident

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Reno County Sheriffs office have identified a Hutchinson man who was victim in an ATV accident.

Deputies were dispatched to a portion of washed out roadway in the 800 block of East 108th road that had recently been closed due to flooding.

Passersby noticed an unoccupied ATV facing west in the middle of the washed out road and person underneath the ATV laying facedown in the water.

The driver of the ATV, Brian Sollers of Hutchinson was pulled from underneath the vehicle.

First aide and chest compression were attempted but unsuccessful.

At the time of the accident, the road was closed at Plum with now apparent signs of washout.

The accident remains under investigation.