WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in south Wichita Tuesday evening.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, it happened at approximately 6:38 p.m. in the 4100 block of S. Seneca St.

The pedestrian was a 69-year-old man, according to dispatch. He is in critical condition.

