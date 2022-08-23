GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — An industrial accident in Great Bend caused one man to be sent to a hospital on Tuesday morning.

According to a Facebook post by the Great Bend Police Department, at approximately 10:05 a.m., first responders were dispatched to Fuller Industries in Great Bend in reference to an employee being “severely” injured in a workplace accident.

A 53-year-old man was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment of these injuries.

His current condition is unknown at this time.