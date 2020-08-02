Man killed in stabbing in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One man was killed early Sunday morning in a stabbing incident in southeast Wichita, police say.

Officers responded to a report of a cutting in the 2300 block of South Pinecrest around 3 a.m. Sunday. Police found a man in his 30s with a stab wound to the chest. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Sgt. Jamie Schepis says police are interviewing a possible suspect, as well as a number of witnesses who were in the home at the time. The investigation is ongoing.

