The scene of a shooting that took place in Old Town on the morning of Aug. 14, 2022 (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The second suspect arrested after a fatal shooting in Old Town in Aug. 2022 has been sentenced.

Seqorea Swinney, who was charged with obstructing apprehension of prosecution, was sentenced to 10 months in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

The court, however, suspended the imposition of that sentence and placed Swinney on probation for 18 months with an underlying sentence of 10 months in prison. If he violates the terms of his probation, he will be required to serve the 10-month sentence.

The shooting happened on Aug. 14, 2022, in Old Town. Officers in the area heard several gunshots near 126 N. Mosely, and then a short time later, heard gunshots near the 100 block of S. Washington.

Officers ran to the 100 block of S. Washington, where they found Deandre Greenley, 22, unconscious and not breathing with several gunshot wounds. EMS tried to save Greenley, but he died at the scene.

The other suspect in the case, Christopher Dyas, was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.