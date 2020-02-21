Man pleads guilty in connection to triple homicide in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The fifth of five defendants charged with killing three people in Topeka has pleaded guilty to two charges related to the case Thursday.

22-year-old Shane Andrew Mays pleaded Thursday to attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery. WIBW TV reported prosecutors said the three victims were killed in March 2017 after an unproven rape allegation against 19-year-old Matthew Leavitt.

Prosecutors say Mays was given a chance to survive if he helped to kill Leavitt, his best friend.

He put a bag over Leavitt’s head and held him down until another man killed Leavitt. Mays then walked to the police station and reported the deaths.