TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A 29-year-old man has admitted strangling an Osawatomie woman at a Topeka hotel.
Clarence James Foy, of Paola, pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in the July 2016 death of 18-year-old Sarah Cheyenne Crawford.
Crawford’s body was found wrapped in sheets behind a couch. She had been strangled with a belt and telephone charging cord at a Ramada Inn.
Prosecutors said she was killed after an argument with Foy. He was arrested four days later after a police chase in Platte County, Missouri.
LATEST STORIES:
- Anonymous donor drops coin worth $1,500 in Salvation Army kettle for 21st year in a row
- Former police officer sentenced to life for child sex crimes
- Man pleads guilty in strangulation death at Topeka motel
- Kansas man sentenced for molesting 2 girls for 4 years
- Survey of Plains, Western bankers shows waning rural economy