Man pleads guilty in strangulation death at Topeka motel

News

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A 29-year-old man has admitted strangling an Osawatomie woman at a Topeka hotel.

Clarence James Foy, of Paola, pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in the July 2016 death of 18-year-old Sarah Cheyenne Crawford.

Crawford’s body was found wrapped in sheets behind a couch. She had been strangled with a belt and telephone charging cord at a Ramada Inn.

Prosecutors said she was killed after an argument with Foy. He was arrested four days later after a police chase in Platte County, Missouri. 

