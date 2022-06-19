KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One man’s cross-country trip turned disastrous after his U-Haul truck, filled with his belongings including his mother’s ashes, was stolen.

Now the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department needs your help. This all happened shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday morning at the Best Western across from Children’s Mercy Park and Kansas Speedway.

The hotel said police have obtained video of this theft of Jared D’amato’s U-Haul, but KCK police wouldn’t confirm with WDAF-TV that they have that video.

All D’amato wants is his mother’s and grandmother’s ashes returned.

D’amato’s 20-foot U-Haul looked like the rest – Arizona plated and a New York sticker on the side.

“It’s just like when you’re watching the news and you see a tornado or hurricane wipe away someone’s house and they lose all of their possessions and their belongings it just feels like that,” he said.

He lost his mom just over a year ago and is in the process of moving back to Colorado from Florida.

“This was our third-night stay we checked in,” D’amato said.

When he stopped at the Best Western in KCK, everything went wrong.

“First thing in the morning me and my friend Clay were out on the back and we just looked at each other and we noticed the U-Haul was missing,” he said.

A stunning realization that everything he owned was gone, above all his mom and grandmother’s remains, in that U-Haul now gone as well. His message to the person who did this.

“You can take anything, my tools anything of value but please for the love of God, can you please leave my mother’s ashes, my grandmother’s ashes, my photos, it’s all I have left of her,” he said.

Police said they’re investigating but again wouldn’t confirm if they had video of the theft or not.

“I just never thought this would happen to me it’s the worst thing imaginable,” D’amato said.

His sister drove in from Colorado Saturday evening and picked him up. If you know anything that can help him find the 20-foot U-Haul with Arizona Plates and a Manmouth sticker on the side with the words New York call the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, at (913) 596-3000.