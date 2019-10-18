Man sets sit-up record on 70th birthday

LANCASTER, Wisc. (WMTV) – A Lancaster, Wisconsin man has set a world record for doing the most sit-ups on his 70th birthday.
On Thursday, Max Drew ended up setting a new record of 1,000 sit ups in 34 minutes and 18 seconds.
He said he plans on celebrating with either tacos or pizza with family and friends.
