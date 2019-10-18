Man sets sit-up record on 70th birthday

News

by: WMTV-TV

Posted: / Updated:

LANCASTER, Wisc. (WMTV) – A Lancaster, Wisconsin man has set a world record for doing the most sit-ups on his 70th birthday.

On Thursday, Max Drew ended up setting a new record of 1,000 sit ups in 34 minutes and 18 seconds.

He said he plans on celebrating with either tacos or pizza with family and friends.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories