Wichita Police search a parking lot, following a shooting near Lincoln and Broadway, early Saturday morning. (KSNW)

Wichita, KAN. (KSNW) – A man is shot around 2:30 Saturday morning outside of a bar near Lincoln and Broadway in Wichita.

Wichita Police say the man was shot while getting into a vehicle in a parking lot.

The victim walked into St. Francis hospital, a short time later.

Wichita Police say the injuries are non-life-threatening.