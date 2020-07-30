Man shot to death in West Wichita motel room

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in west Wichita after a man died in a motel room.

Wichita police said the man in his 30’s was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was in a room at Scotsman Inn West on West Kellogg. Officers were responding to a shots fired call at 12:45 a.m. Thursday.

The victim died at the scene. Police did not have a suspect Thursday morning.

Lt. Mike Linnehan said a man in his 20’s walked-into a local hospital with a gun shot wound, but he said it wasn’t clear whether the two victims were involved in a related incident. Detectives are trying to find out whether they are connected.

Linnehan said they expected to learn more in the hours following the shooting.