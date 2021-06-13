Man shot to death outside Junction City barber shop

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — Junction City police are investigating a shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead. Police say LaVincent Perdue was shot outside the Elite Cuts Barber Shop on Friday afternoon. Fort Riley officials said Perdue was a Specialist in 1st Infantry Division at the fort. Junction City police said 21-year-old Willie Powell Jr., from Grandview Plaza, was jailed on a possible charge of second-degree murder. He was taken into custody after turning himself into Topeka police early Saturday. Police said the investigation is continuing.

