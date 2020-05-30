Man surrenders to police after five-hour standoff

News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A thirty year-old man surrendered to Wichita Police after a five hour standoff Saturday morning.

Wichita Police say the man came home intoxicated and threatened his girlfriend and their kids.

Police said he put a gun under his chin, pulled the trigger, but at the last moment pulled the gun away.

The girlfriend then called her mother who then called police just before 5 a.m..

Police arrived and were able to get the woman and four kids out of the residence through a window.

The man surrendered to police after 10 a.m.

No one was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories