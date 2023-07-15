WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A shooting in south Wichita injured two people on Friday night.

A news release from the Wichita Police Department (WPD) says at 11:40 p.m. on Friday, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of W. Maywood Ave. for a shooting call. When they arrived, they found two victims — two males, aged 17 and 19 — parked in a vehicle.

The 19-year-old had a gunshot wound to his leg and the 17-year-old had a gunshot wound to his upper torso. Both were transported to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

An investigation found the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident in the area of Interstate 235 and Meridian Ave. An eyewitness told police they observed an altercation between the victims and someone inside a black sedan.

Police say someone inside the black sedan fired multiple rounds at the victims’ car and fled the area.

An investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you are asked to call detectives at 316-268-4407.