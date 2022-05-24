NORTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wisconsin man was arrested by Norton police on Monday, stemming from outstanding warrants in Kenosha County, Wisconsin.

A news release from the Norton Police Department says that on May 23, police conducted a traffic stop on W. Holme St. in Norton, Kansas. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Dale Farris Sessions.

During the traffic stop, the officer learned the driver, Sessions, had outstanding warrants for probation violation and two counts of failure to register as a sex offender. He was taken into custody without incident.

Sessions was convicted of kidnapping and raping two hitchhikers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 1975. He was sent to a mental hospital, which he escaped from in 1976.

He lived under an alias for around 18 years until he was arrested again in 1994. That year, he was indicted for using a firearm to kidnap a child. He spent 13 years in federal prison.

The news release said U.S. Marshals were happy to have Sessions in custody, saying “please tell me you guys actually have who I think you have.”