Wichita man charged after allegedly crashing into church and stabbing two people

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man who was arrested on suspicion of nine different crimes on Saturday, Dec. 4, was charged Wednesday.

According to Police Chief Gordon Ramsay of the Wichita Police Department, 36-year-old Goldy L. Metcalf stole a blue pickup truck, then drove it into the Iglesia De Cristo church. After authorities received the crash report, they were informed of a stabbing in the 600 block of South Green.

Authorities believe that after Metcalf crashed into the church, he fled the scene and forced his way into a house on Green Street, where he is accused of stabbing a 64-year-old woman her 73-year-old husband. Both were taken to the hospital, where the woman died. Her husband has serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Chief Ramsay, Metcalf was on parole for six other offenses. They are still investigating the incident and will update as more information becomes available.

Metcalf has been charged on suspicion of nine crimes:

Murder in the first degree; intentional and premeditated Attempted murder in the first degree; intentional and premeditated Aggravated burglary; dwelling for felony, theft, or sexually motivated crime Burglary; vehicle to commit felony, theft, or sexually motivated crime Theft of property or services; value $1,500 to $25,000 Criminal damage to property; without consent value $1,000 to $25,000 Criminal damage to property; without consent value $1,000 to $25,000 Criminal damage to property; without consent value up to $1,000 Criminal trespass; property as posted per KSA 32-1013

Metcalf’s next court date is set for Dec. 20 at 10:45 a.m. He remains in jail with a bond set at $500,000.