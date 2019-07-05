Manhunt continues near Valley Center

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – People who live northwest of Valley Center may notice extra law enforcement in the area.

That’s because police and sheriff’s officers are conducting a manhunt in a cornfield along west 89th street north near Valley Center.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson says they’re looking for a suspect in a possible felony crime that happened in the area.

Police officials won’t say what crime the suspect is accused off. They are still talking to the victim.

Police have also notified neighbors but they don’t think there’s any danger to the public right now.