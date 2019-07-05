Manhunt for Valley Center rape suspect ends

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Police arrested a suspect Saturday morning in connection with a possible Valley Center rape case.

Police and sheriff’s officers conducted a manhunt in a cornfield along west 89th street north near Valley Center.

Deputies were called to a residence in the 4200 block of W. 89th street north just after 11:30 a.m Friday morning.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said they were looking for a suspect in a possible felony crime that happened in the area who ran away to a nearby cornfield.

Police are looking for a white male, 37 to 39 years-old, 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 210 to 215 pounds.

Police officials were initially hesitant to release the crime the suspect is accused of.