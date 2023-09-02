WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man’s body was found at Maxwell State Lake on Saturday.

A news release from the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of a found body on Saturday morning.

Authorities say it was an adult white male whose body was found and is the victim of an apparent drowning.

The Canton Police Department, Fire Department and EMS, along with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, are assisting in the investigation.

Due to this being an active investigation, no further information is available at this time.