Man’s visit to jail ends in chase, crash and arrest

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County Sheriff deputies have taken a suspect into custody after fleeing the county jail and causing several accidents, eventually crashing at Oliver and Kellogg Frontage Road.

This video provided by Kari Newell via Facebook shows the scene of the crash as law enforcement move in to take the suspect and two other people into custody. It is not clear how the two passengers were involved or who owns the car.

Officials tell KSN the incident started at the Sedgwick County Jail when a man attempted to visit someone he knows in the jail. Jail policy requires deputies to run a visitor’s identification upon sign-in.

The check on the man revealed he had at least one warrant.

When deputies attempted to take the suspect into custody, he ran from the jail and took off into a car.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Tim Myers said the car then struck several parked vehicles downtown. A short chase followed until the vehicle crashed on Oliver after leaving Kellogg.





Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter tells KSN they are interviewing the suspect and continue to investigate.

He said the suspect will likely be booked into jail tonight on three counts of aggravated battery.

Lt. Myers said there will be a press briefing outside the jail at 7:30. KSN will be there to bring updates.

